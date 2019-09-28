Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lifted Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $1.10 Million; Fabrinet (FN) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $808,500 as Valuation Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 354,461 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 18,670 shares as the company's stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 53,266 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 34,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.04M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,076 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 159,796 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 6,631 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,125 were reported by Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited. Nuwave Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 3,119 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.79 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,013 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.09% or 563,867 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 8.63 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). North Star Asset Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,282 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability owns 148,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 8,871 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 34,030 shares to 20,910 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 3,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,002 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $26.54M for 17.92 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.