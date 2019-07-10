Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Decreased Its Equity Lifestyle Ppt (ELS) Position; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Equity Lifestyle Ppt (ELS) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 15,454 shares as Equity Lifestyle Ppt (ELS)’s stock rose 8.88%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 143,155 shares with $16.36M value, down from 158,609 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Ppt now has $11.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.63. About 324,673 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) stake by 64.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 23,576 shares with $213,000 value, down from 66,639 last quarter. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc now has $165.49M valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 141,359 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 14.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 241,944 shares to 291,281 valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Krystal Biotech Inc stake by 48,655 shares and now owns 61,155 shares. Irhythm Technologies Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aldeyra Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds has invested 0.89% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 16,266 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 32,908 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 35,648 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Knoll Capital Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 484,096 shares. Dafna Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 50,000 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc stated it has 1,388 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Woodstock has 0.16% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). 4,390 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Dorsey Wright And Assoc accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 138,420 shares to 182,109 valued at $28.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 208,929 shares and now owns 246,974 shares. Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) was raised too.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ELS’s profit will be $83.50M for 33.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Massachusetts Ma has 677,025 shares. 38,200 are held by Jefferies Limited Co. Nuveen Asset has 338,648 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 2,619 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 0.81% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 79,653 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,938 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 76 shares. Davenport Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 8,776 shares. 44,056 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc. Strs Ohio holds 0.06% or 117,315 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 151,687 shares.