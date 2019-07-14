Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Upped Hess (HES) Holding By $624,600; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Increased Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 157.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 10,410 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 17,024 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 6,614 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $19.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 1.60M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 30.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 60,088 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 257,238 shares with $32.74 million value, up from 197,150 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $15.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. MCMANUS DAVID also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J had sold 2,353 shares worth $125,650. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Quigley James H. bought $25,079. HESS JOHN B sold 167,834 shares worth $8.87M. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6.