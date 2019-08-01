Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Stake in Hologic (HOLX) Has Trimmed by $1.58 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Its Wex (WEX) Holding by $7.27 Million; Valuation Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 435,484 shares traded or 51.41% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 32,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 425,559 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, down from 458,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 3.33M shares traded or 102.22% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hologic On Tough Cynosure Recovery, Surgery Business Risks – Benzinga” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Hologic (HOLX) to Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hologic cuts FY EPS guidance after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic HIV test nabs dual claims in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 2,000 shares to 21,482 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 346,450 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.06% or 272,390 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Blackrock Incorporated owns 18.51M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP stated it has 544,200 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.22% or 8,496 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 164,082 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 38,016 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 19,613 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg owns 20,596 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability owns 11,965 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 9,491 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mawer Inv owns 432,480 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Investors holds 25.73M shares.