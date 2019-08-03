Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lifted Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $5.97 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Holding Held by Blue Edge Capital Llc

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 7 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 9,301 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620.77M, up from 9,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 88.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 32,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 37,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 377,743 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2,537 shares to 3,810 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 35,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,272 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,749 shares to 4,719 shares, valued at $1.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,137 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 862,718 are owned by Cibc Mkts. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 30,175 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.6% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 218,613 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.27% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.00 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd holds 8,516 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 57,625 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.12% or 1.28 million shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 202,651 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co holds 6,074 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc holds 5,384 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,185 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 6,370 shares. Liberty Capital holds 9,312 shares. Field & Main Comml Bank reported 2,347 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.