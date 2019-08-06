Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Raised Its Progressive Ohi (PGR) Holding; Colony Group Raised T Mobile Us Com (TMUS) Stake By $388,608

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Progressive Corp Ohi (PGR) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 6,270 shares as Progressive Corp Ohi (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 498,015 shares with $35.90 million value, up from 491,745 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohi now has $45.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Colony Group Llc increased T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) stake by 49.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 5,632 shares as T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Colony Group Llc holds 16,979 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 11,347 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc Com now has $66.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 4.05 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Google Says It Isn’t Trying to Become Fourth National Wireless Carrier – International Business Times” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprint/T-Mobile result within a week – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AGs suing to block Sprint/T-Mobile merger seek trial date extension – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T-Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by HSBC.

Colony Group Llc decreased Avago Technologies Ltd Com stake by 4,234 shares to 5,035 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crocs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CROX) stake by 38,732 shares and now owns 55,832 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Management LP has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Discovery Capital Ltd Co Ct has 4.41% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 183,856 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Zacks Investment reported 148,590 shares. Sageworth reported 33 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Com has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chase Inv Counsel Corp reported 54,619 shares. 34,000 are held by Bp Plc. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 10 shares. 100,570 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Alpine Associate Mngmt has 305,896 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Automobile Association reported 0.13% stake. Regions Financial Corporation reported 32 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 13,223 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280,770 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 149,319 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communication has invested 0.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc owns 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 98 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 14,910 shares. Rothschild Corp Il reported 30,000 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sun Life Financial invested in 994 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 13,000 shares. First National, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,451 shares. 51,223 are held by Everett Harris Com Ca. 5,821 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Natixis holds 359,684 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 77,069 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was initiated by Janney Capital with “Hold”.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Cummins Engine Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 33,815 shares to 61,656 valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) stake by 91,610 shares and now owns 15,030 shares. Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc was reduced too.