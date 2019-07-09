Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Globus Med (GMED) Position; Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stake by $1.77 Million; Share Value Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 68,653 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT ILG WILL CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,352 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 78,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 93,467 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 2.9% or 165,341 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Northern Corporation invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 8,332 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited invested 0.13% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Prudential Fin holds 409,598 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Security National reported 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Smithfield Comm has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,366 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 10,028 shares.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into SINA Corp (SINA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Marriott Vacations Stock Lost 15% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s CEO Receives Circle of Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award at American Resort Development Association’s Awards Gala – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club And Westin Vacation Club Resorts Are Found In The World’s No. 1 Destinations – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.48 million for 13.15 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Hldgs by 574,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0.16% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0% stake. Mason Street Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 40,491 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 92,712 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.04% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Blackrock stated it has 9.54 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 922,855 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 20,400 shares. Qs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 229,321 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,111 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Com stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.03% stake.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 46,030 shares to 17,105 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 159,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).