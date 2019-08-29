Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Cut Icu Med (ICUI) Stake; Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Its Arista Networks (ANET) Position

Capital International Investors decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 6.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors sold 117,600 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Capital International Investors holds 1.61M shares with $507.52M value, down from 1.73M last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $17.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.48. About 493,023 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 16.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 5,552 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 28,415 shares with $6.80 million value, down from 33,967 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $3.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 261,040 shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 22,040 shares to 32,951 valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) stake by 39,835 shares and now owns 68,545 shares. El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $304.86’s average target is 37.03% above currents $222.48 stock price. Arista Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ANET in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Needham. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Capital International Investors increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 3.30 million shares to 8.18M valued at $1.57B in 2019Q1. It also upped Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 988,522 shares and now owns 7.80M shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was raised too.