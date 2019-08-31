Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increases Position in Lincoln Elec Hldgs I (LECO); Buckingham Capital Management Increases Holding in Dycom Industries Com Stk (DY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk (DY) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 43,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 157,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 114,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 503,270 shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs I (LECO) by 232.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 244,350 shares as the company's stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 349,432 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 105,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 447,778 shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 6,050 shares to 14,685 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,295 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples United Financia (NASDAQ:PBCT).

More notable recent Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PLCE, LECO, DGX – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend Nasdaq:LECO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Dycom Industries (DY) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c, Revenues Beat; Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dycom Industries jumps after easy Q2 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,312 shares to 82,768 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 93,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,942 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

