Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Stake in Nic (EGOV) by $1.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Holding

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 41,453 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 46,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 1.69 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 65.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 109,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 56,705 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 166,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 212,273 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.75 TO $0.79; 15/05/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Wins 2018 Dynamite Award in ‘lmpacter’ Category at ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Showcase; 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service; 06/03/2018 – Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 14/05/2018 – DLD Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in NIC; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold EGOV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 55.39 million shares or 0.41% more from 55.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company invested in 237,271 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 10,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 32,738 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Burney reported 0.08% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,347 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 10,031 shares. Fincl Counselors accumulated 534,994 shares. Moreover, Hikari Pwr has 0.02% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Goldman Sachs reported 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability accumulated 14,648 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 47 shares.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.72M for 27.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 1.49M shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $114.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys In (NYSE:TDS) by 46,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.00 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,000 shares to 221,261 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 33,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,982 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 6,663 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma invested in 1.21% or 85,973 shares. 19,946 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management Co. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% or 5,278 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.09M shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 11,074 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 55,431 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 668,836 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dowling Yahnke Limited Com holds 0.03% or 3,025 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.02% or 13,158 shares. Legacy Private Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,796 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Motco accumulated 0.54% or 51,029 shares.

