Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Position in Public Storage (PSA) as Market Valuation Rose; As United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Holder River Road Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 236,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,209 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98 million, down from 502,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $249.48. About 122,662 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl (UPS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 21,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,347 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63 million, down from 429,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.87. About 1.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 26,260 shares to 150,758 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applicatns Intl (NYSE:SAIC).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74 million for 23.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 622 shares. Cambridge reported 2,508 shares stake. 19,946 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Ltd. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 36,628 shares. Ims accumulated 2,366 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 201,828 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 178,801 are owned by Janney Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. South Dakota Inv Council has 113,492 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 584,944 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc owns 125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 128,311 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,172 shares to 674,053 shares, valued at $55.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Holdings Class A by 247,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.