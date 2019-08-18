Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Tech Data (TECD) Market Value Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Holding by $3.49 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 215,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 435,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 651,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 14.69M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 391.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 34,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 42,967 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 319,415 shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Tech Data (TECD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Does Investing In Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th – Nasdaq" on April 11, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bandwidth Inc Com Cl A by 43,629 shares to 18,797 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 11,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,489 shares, and cut its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 806,262 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Birch Run Capital Advsrs LP stated it has 87,867 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Greenleaf invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 10,000 were reported by Hbk Investments Limited Partnership. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 3,666 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 174,099 shares. Dean Capital Management holds 0.52% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 3,010 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 79,060 shares. 2,025 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Ltd. Bluecrest Mgmt invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 48,579 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 341 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Teva Selloff: A Wakeup Call? – Seeking Alpha" on February 22, 2019.