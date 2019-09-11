Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Increased Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $9.48 Million; As Landec (LNDC) Stock Rose, Holder Wynnefield Capital Lifted Its Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 104.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 22,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 43,153 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, up from 21,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $521.73. About 457,145 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 63,595 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 59,219 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 17,642 shares stake. Franklin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). First Interstate Bank accumulated 17,845 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 286,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors has invested 0.76% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Assetmark has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 6 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Natl Inv Ser Wi has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 39,307 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 563,625 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 388,090 shares to 224,992 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Part by 394,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,900 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 12,503 were accumulated by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 2.40M shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). East Coast Asset Lc invested 3.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 195,445 were reported by Proshare Advisors Limited. Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 108 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,265 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 2,151 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited holds 350 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 42,148 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 1,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 47 are owned by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Park National Oh holds 1,307 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 11,137 shares.