Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Trimmed Stake in Automatic Data Proce (ADP) by $54.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Ducommun Del Com (DCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Teton Advisors Increased Its Position

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proce (ADP) by 68.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 345,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 156,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99M, down from 501,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Proce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87M shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (DCO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 20,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 187,335 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 166,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 49,088 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 122,580 shares to 173,885 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 28,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.79 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

