Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increases Position in Estee Lauder Co. (EL); As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Valuation Rose, Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Its Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Co. Inc. (EL) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 97,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,030 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.47 million, up from 231,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $191.98. About 559,640 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.21. About 801,309 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 12.58% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $294.75 million for 14.00 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.78% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 1,494 shares to 7,716 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 23,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. On Tuesday, February 5 MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 22,788 shares. Shares for $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, February 7.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 109,320 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $49.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 20,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).