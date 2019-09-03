Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Upped Teradata Del (TDC) Holding by $8.88 Million; As Axt (AXTI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Upped Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 263,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% . The hedge fund held 714,108 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 450,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.355. About 119,178 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance; 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 682.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 206,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 236,645 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 30,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 198,119 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 313 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 34,200 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Burney Co owns 0.09% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 32,093 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 440,342 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,058 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.43% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Art Llc has 37,508 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 236,645 are held by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech. First Eagle Invest Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 15.07 million shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 116,562 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 1.52 million shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teradata -9% on downside EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teradata Hires Bob Joyce for New Role of EVP, Teradata Business Systems – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teradata Corp (TDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 30,370 shares to 92,820 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 111,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,061 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Surpasses Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AXT Inc (AXTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss AXT’s (NASDAQ:AXTI) Impressive 160% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AXT, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AXTI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 264,995 shares to 288,998 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AXTI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.96 million shares or 5.68% more from 21.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 1.38 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 10,900 shares. First Manhattan holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 500,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 132,400 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 241,053 shares. Vanguard stated it has 1.91M shares. State Street owns 638,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate has 0% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 58,676 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated holds 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) or 14,400 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 45,823 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna International Gp Llp accumulated 36,402 shares. Apis Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 70,000 shares.