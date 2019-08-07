Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holding by $1.77 Million; Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Shareholder Prudential Financial Cut Its Stake by $631,728

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 20,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 902,083 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.74M, up from 881,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 2.82 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 26,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The institutional investor held 47,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 73,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 28,630 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8,685 shares to 22,203 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.

Analysts await Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. UVSP’s profit will be $16.11 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Univest Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 627,913 shares to 804,185 shares, valued at $115.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).