Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Boosted Wex (WEX) Position; Trian Fund Management LP Decreased Its Wendys Co. (WEN) Holding

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased Wendys Co. (WEN) stake by 9.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00M shares as Wendys Co. (WEN)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Trian Fund Management Lp holds 28.63M shares with $512.20M value, down from 31.63 million last quarter. Wendys Co. now has $4.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 2.49M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wendy’s; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s reported earnings that beat analyst expectations on Monday; 20/03/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Restaurant Design in Portsmouth, VA; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 14.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp acquired 152,398 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 1.20M shares with $231.28 million value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Wex Inc now has $8.87B valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 323,110 shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 13 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $16 lowest target. $19.42’s average target is -1.22% below currents $19.66 stock price. Wendy’s had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of WEN in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WEN in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho downgraded The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $51.33 million activity. 3.00 million shares valued at $51.33M were sold by TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. on Wednesday, March 6.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 90,612 shares to 64,666 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 154,823 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.