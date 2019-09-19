Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increased By $356,734 Its Nike Class B (NKE) Holding; Steinberg Asset Management Has Raised Its Visteon (VC) Holding

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 0.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp acquired 4,298 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 912,533 shares with $76.61M value, up from 908,235 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $138.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 209,010 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 56.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc acquired 33,410 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 92,708 shares with $5.43 million value, up from 59,298 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 5,609 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840. On Wednesday, June 5 MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur Communications holds 0.12% or 16,754 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 3,892 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 37,389 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 20,520 shares. Becker Capital Management accumulated 124,665 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ing Groep Nv reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 12 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Among 5 analysts covering Visteon (NYSE:VC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Visteon has $10800 highest and $6100 lowest target. $73’s average target is -4.85% below currents $76.72 stock price. Visteon had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Thursday, September 12 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by FBR Capital. Jefferies upgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $10800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of VC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup.

Among 13 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 3.82% above currents $88.3 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $80 target. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. Oppenheimer maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.1% or 9,000 shares. Stewart Patten has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Street reported 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 488,421 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hamel Associate, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,627 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,197 shares. Atlanta Mgmt Communications L L C holds 358,348 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 32,555 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 66,435 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 87.67M were accumulated by Blackrock. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% or 2,470 shares. 1.85 million were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 12,174 shares to 12,575 valued at $438,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 173,310 shares and now owns 586,057 shares. Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) was reduced too.