Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $2.72 Million as Share Value Declined; South Street Advisors Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 21,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 287,114 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.01 million, down from 308,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.95M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares to 27,787 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,205 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 17,656 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.3% or 24,593 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited invested in 28,452 shares. Bailard owns 2.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 383,765 shares. Moreover, Dorsal Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 10.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 789,900 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A has 145,348 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 16,937 shares. First Bank & Trust stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Advsr Limited has 63,090 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 57.83M shares. 76,500 were reported by Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 20.42M shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,192 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,965 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Limited Company. Intact Invest owns 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 62,000 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 48,620 shares. 17,863 are owned by 1St Source Bancshares. Hudock Gp Lc accumulated 0.09% or 1,859 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.47% or 16,816 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates reported 14,607 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% or 7,681 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca reported 0.04% stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 9,820 shares. South Street Llc stated it has 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bbr Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,991 shares. 8,990 are held by Duff And Phelps Comm.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10,900 shares to 900,333 shares, valued at $170.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 2,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.