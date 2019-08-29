Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Soroban Capital Partners LP Position in Sony (SNE) Has Upped as Valuation Rose

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 118,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 640,481 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.24M, up from 521,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 193,636 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39M, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 315,049 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app, and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY THE 60% IN EMI MUSIC HELD BY MUBADALA CONSORTIUM; 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take control of EMI

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 4,035 shares to 16,470 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 54,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $125.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

