Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Boosted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $328,512 as Share Value Rose; Silicon Motion Technology Co Sponsored Adr (SIMO) Stock Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $1.02 Million

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 944 shares as the company's stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,533 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 18,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $346.98. About 490,274 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co Sponsored Adr (SIMO) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 26,241 shares as the company's stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,063 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 161,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 264,585 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 47,937 shares to 210,882 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assertio Therapeutics Inc by 87,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca Com (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $18.45M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Motion Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

