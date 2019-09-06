Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increases Stake in Encana (ECA); Schneider Capital Management Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Decreased by $1.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 381,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60 million, down from 11.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.535. About 1.71M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 103,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 382,241 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 278,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.525. About 344,808 shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Contrarian Investors: Multibagger Stocks for 2020 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,970 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $249.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,965 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. On Friday, May 24 DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by WEBB JAMES R. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 162,271 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.46M shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 642,166 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 640,849 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2.34 million shares. 277 were reported by Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv. First Tru Advisors LP reported 80,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 44,975 shares. Capstone Finance invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 7,480 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 38,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Llc owns 149,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Llc reported 2,000 shares. James reported 412,000 shares stake.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: DryShips Jumps Following Merger News; PG&E Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Real Reason Chesapeake Energy Is Imploding – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Is Set To Roar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).