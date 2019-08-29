Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Trimmed Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Stock Price Rose; Personal Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 39,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.96M, down from 4.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 4.68 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 105,744 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 97,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 68,856 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,779 shares to 216,043 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 115,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,190 shares to 8,640 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 2.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,782 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

