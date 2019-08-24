Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Lowered Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $2.07 Million; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $2.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 64,594 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 74,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 186,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.85 million, down from 197,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,994 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Copeland Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,776 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 2.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 76,204 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 30,267 were reported by Arrow Financial Corp. 5,423 were accumulated by Bender Robert And. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savant Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,686 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dubuque Bancshares accumulated 43,118 shares. Chartist Ca has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bokf Na accumulated 116,937 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 13,686 were reported by Field And Main National Bank.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,975 shares to 32,841 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0.34% or 9,707 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 334,633 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 0.02% or 48,622 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,668 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited has 2,819 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Raymond James & owns 12,369 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 348 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 246,812 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 1,747 shares. Praesidium Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 603,931 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 38,407 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $76.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 88,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ).