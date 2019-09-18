Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lifted Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake; Owens-illinois (OI) Sellers Decreased By 10.25% Their Shorts

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp acquired 66,970 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 201,710 shares with $25.75M value, up from 134,740 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $14.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $126.08. About 96,252 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Owens-illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) had a decrease of 10.25% in short interest. OI’s SI was 6.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.25% from 7.68M shares previously. With 1.12M avg volume, 6 days are for Owens-illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s short sellers to cover OI’s short positions. The SI to Owens-illinois Inc’s float is 4.54%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 934,136 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK

Among 5 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.83’s average target is 44.68% above currents $10.25 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 9. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 25 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 271,961 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Llc accumulated 38,038 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 62,132 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 254,971 shares. Piedmont Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 88,043 shares. Oarsman Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 292,064 shares. Kestrel Corporation invested in 385,125 shares. Sasco Cap Ct owns 1.77M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 345,834 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 300 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 6.36 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. 5,000 Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares with value of $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S. Williams Carol A bought 10,000 shares worth $122,110.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Owens-Illinois, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oi Stock Popped 16% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.38% or 27,575 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 1.03% or 242,182 shares in its portfolio. 114,052 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 108,040 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advisors has 0.26% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,662 shares. New York-based Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 81 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.09% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Uss Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 684,268 shares. 2,422 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca invested in 169,683 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability reported 18 shares. 33,724 are held by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 100 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 66,189 shares to 314,986 valued at $60.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 44,621 shares and now owns 4.43M shares. Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial buys Financial Database Services – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Samir Pandiri Elected to the Board of the International Securities Services Association – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.