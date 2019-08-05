Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $1.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Lifted Holding in Centene (CNC) as Share Value Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 10,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 667,457 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.25M, up from 656,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26 million shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,172 shares to 81,127 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 8,300 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.