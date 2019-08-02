Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increased Its Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Position; Luxor Capital Group LP Boosted By $60.40 Million Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp acquired 3,972 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 26,297 shares with $4.18M value, up from 22,325 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc Com now has $121.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 2.68 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 48.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp acquired 929,282 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 2.86M shares with $186.13 million value, up from 1.93 million last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 434,564 shares traded or 39.74% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 10.49% above currents $169.55 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. JMP Securities maintained the shares of PEGA in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Market Outperform” rating.

