Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Decreased By $821,700 Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Bce (BCE) Stake

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased Yum! Brands (YUM) stake by 81.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 8,300 shares as Yum! Brands (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 1,825 shares with $182,000 value, down from 10,125 last quarter. Yum! Brands now has $35.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 484,800 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Bce Inc. (BCE) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 31,932 shares as Bce Inc. (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 454,970 shares with $20.21 million value, up from 423,038 last quarter. Bce Inc. now has $42.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 262,957 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 22,213 shares to 347,968 valued at $42.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 119,385 shares and now owns 167,700 shares. Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) was reduced too.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Revealed: Collect 6.7% Dividends the Safe Way – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Overvalued Stocks to Sell Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: BCE (USA) or Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.52M for 30.83 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) stake by 41,504 shares to 1.27 million valued at $120.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,972 shares and now owns 26,297 shares. Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.