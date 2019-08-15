Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Lifted Its Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $2.06 Million as Market Value Rose; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Has Increased Its Position by $6.67 Million as Shares Rose

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 900,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28 million, up from 889,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $232.3. About 501,749 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 4.85 million shares traded or 138.27% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 8,946 shares to 45,716 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,120 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Company (NYSE:MKC).

