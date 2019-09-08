Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increased Stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL); First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 38,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.90M shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 12,082 shares to 60,848 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Llc owns 293,477 shares for 7.18% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 82,610 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 4,392 shares. Advisors Preferred Lc owns 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,891 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 75,678 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Montrusco Bolton Invs has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,903 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mason Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 356,883 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cortland Associates Mo reported 0.12% stake. S&T Bank Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 73,058 shares. Frontier Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

