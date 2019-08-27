Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Raised Its Walt Disney Productions (DIS) Stake by $9.82 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in American Airls Group (AAL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Walt Disney Productions (DIS) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 88,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 774,643 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.01 million, up from 686,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Walt Disney Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 6.73M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 8,946 shares to 45,716 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,524 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of stock. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.

