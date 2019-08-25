Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increased Its Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holding by $1.39 Million; Cove Street Capital Increases Stake in Capital Senior Living (CSU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75M shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 526,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.14M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 238,632 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 236,339 shares to 496,708 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 63,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.48 million shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 6,647 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Arbiter Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.64% or 4.52 million shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 125,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 25,254 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Coliseum Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.81% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 14,300 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 131,076 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Co reported 5,868 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.47 million activity. 242,177 shares valued at $1.04M were bought by Levinson Sam on Thursday, June 20. BRICKMAN DAVID R bought 2,200 shares worth $9,958. Shares for $26,212 were bought by Levin Ross B on Thursday, March 7. Shares for $484 were bought by Falke Jeremy. Hornbake E. Rodney had bought 10,400 shares worth $50,128. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $39,541 was bought by HERMAN KIMBERLY.

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), The Stock That Tanked 78% – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Senior Living Named Among Recipients of Apprenticeship Grant From U.S. Department of Labor Through Dallas County Community College District – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 88,041 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Llc reported 3.95% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Park Oh holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 28,657 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.61% or 806,038 shares in its portfolio. Martin Inv Ltd Company owns 77,707 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 388,537 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Qcm Cayman Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 17,692 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eqis Mngmt holds 0.16% or 12,188 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 13,634 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 697,417 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 84,662 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co owns 8,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,931 shares to 2,519 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).