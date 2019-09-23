Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Control4 (CTRL) Share Price Rose While Springbok Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL) by 1193.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 38,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.91% . The hedge fund held 41,273 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $980,000, up from 3,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Control4 Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.77M market cap company. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M; 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Rev $67M-$69M; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Rev $59.1M; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 6,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 107,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 101,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 24,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,351 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold CTRL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 20.25 million shares or 1.84% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 89,726 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0% or 214,915 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 128 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Dupont Capital Management holds 0.03% or 56,735 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,945 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Prudential holds 43,535 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) or 11,957 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 9,109 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 0.94% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.09M shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 1,723 shares to 26,146 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,826 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Capital holds 40,150 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,873 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated holds 4.67% or 114,807 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Becker Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.10M shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp invested in 22,649 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westwood Hldgs Grp reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Inc has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital has invested 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meyer Handelman Co holds 1.21% or 432,700 shares. First National Bank & Trust owns 1.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 191,925 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0.71% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio.

