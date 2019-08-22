Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Decreased Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Valuation Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Has Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Corp (ADI) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 4,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 307,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.40 million, down from 312,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $108.59. About 3.24 million shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares to 34,491 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,464 are owned by Palouse. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp owns 34,261 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 4.81 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Stephens Mgmt Gru reported 1,561 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 74,481 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Capital accumulated 4.37% or 224,212 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 2.88% or 123,038 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Llc accumulated 70,040 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 139,237 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.4% or 20,000 shares. Uss Mgmt stated it has 4.25M shares. Franklin Resources holds 27.71M shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. London Co Of Virginia invested in 1.64 million shares or 1.66% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 0.78% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Carret Asset holds 0.21% or 12,075 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 113,659 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.02% or 30,250 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Pillar Pacific Llc has 1.14% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 93,567 shares. First Business Financial owns 9,484 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Ma reported 84,528 shares stake. 14.62 million were reported by State Street. Shell Asset Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Capital Research Glob Invsts accumulated 900,043 shares. Cap World Invsts reported 4.46 million shares. Lathrop holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 100,147 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 12,802 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 184,564 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,620 shares to 667,457 shares, valued at $104.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 41,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).