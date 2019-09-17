Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Boosted Its Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stake by $9.12 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Voya Investment Management Increased Holding by $523,809

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 142,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.80M, up from 137,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 962,423 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 315,974 shares to 56,937 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 194,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,937 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

