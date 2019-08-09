Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Lifted Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Position by $1.39 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Iowa State Bank Boosted Stake

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 5.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $184.13. About 835,996 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,025 were reported by Founders Ltd. Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 9.35% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.77M shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 84,292 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Old Republic International Corp holds 1.05M shares. Dearborn Partners Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,150 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr reported 0.88% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company holds 6,429 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 931,914 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.69 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 3,079 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth, a Tennessee-based fund reported 68,679 shares. Security National, West Virginia-based fund reported 8,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 99,113 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 664,850 shares to 306,913 shares, valued at $28.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 196,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,367 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M worth of stock. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock.