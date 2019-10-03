Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lifted Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) as Share Value Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $776,516

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 183,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11M, down from 190,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $122.21. About 1.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 16,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 55,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 39,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 27.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Bank of America’s U.S. RMBS Servicer Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table)

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BofA (BAC) is Doing Ok in Trading This Quarter, Equities Trading Has Done Well, FICC Down a Bit – Bloomberg, Citing Montag – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Next Stop $25 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series V – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 19,251 shares to 89,941 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,517 shares, and cut its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M & Llp holds 426,392 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated accumulated 0.93% or 7.78M shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,075 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 20,349 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Com holds 375,152 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 185,923 shares. Eastern Bank invested in 0.1% or 53,612 shares. 285,262 are held by Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,015 shares. Monetta Financial Ser reported 150,000 shares. Bartlett Ltd reported 11,494 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 6.83M shares. Brandes Investment Partners LP has invested 2.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Saturna Corp reported 8,113 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 147,126 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,412 shares to 178,252 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa stated it has 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,778 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 15,668 shares. Cincinnati invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 43,455 shares. Optimum Advsrs has 6,057 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,420 shares. South State reported 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Alethea Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Transamerica Fin Advisors reported 17,584 shares stake. Hamel Associates stated it has 69,203 shares. Liberty Cap Inc reported 5,962 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.06M shares. 197,548 were reported by Pinebridge L P. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 3.33% or 109,274 shares.