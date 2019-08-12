Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lifted Its Wex (WEX) Holding; As Huntsman (HUN) Market Value Declined, Towle & Co Has Lifted Holding by $632,346

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 152,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.28 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $198.46. About 245,337 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX)

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.03 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 240,167 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 157 shares. 54,834 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Natixis owns 2,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 7,728 shares. Smith Graham Inv Advsrs LP holds 1.16% or 54,851 shares. 30,950 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.14M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,831 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stephens Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.29% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 176,291 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,148 shares to 63,858 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,558 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

