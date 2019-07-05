Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Increased Position in Encana (ECA) by $723,205 as Shares Rose; As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Share Value Rose, Fiera Capital Has Upped Position by $2.21 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 8,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,749 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.78 million, up from 372,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $295.49. About 295,604 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 103,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,241 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 278,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 14.98 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 154,823 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $118.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,484 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 308,446 shares to 509,295 shares, valued at $27.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 112,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Qlt Mun (NQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com Ny has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 16,839 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 59,194 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Invs accumulated 22,425 shares. Washington-based Newfocus Group Inc has invested 0.96% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd holds 50,145 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,062 shares in its portfolio. 970 are owned by Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 1,829 shares stake. Mariner Lc invested in 0.04% or 10,096 shares. 1,673 were reported by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ls accumulated 2,277 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. The insider ABRAMS ROBIN ANN sold $457,771. 1,856 shares valued at $372,852 were sold by BILLEADEAU SCOTT A on Tuesday, January 8.

