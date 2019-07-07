Lord Abbett & Company Has Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Stake; Wesbanco Bank Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 3.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 11,549 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 332,173 shares with $17.93M value, up from 320,624 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $242.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 14.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Lord Abbett & Company increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) stake by 49.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company acquired 61,600 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 184,915 shares with $7.57M value, up from 123,315 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads now has $200.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.15 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Western Alliance Bancorp Com (NYSE:WAL) stake by 916,741 shares to 1.79M valued at $73.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) stake by 865,941 shares and now owns 876,900 shares. Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Honeywell (NYSE:HON) stake by 4,372 shares to 128,668 valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,107 shares and now owns 394,683 shares. Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Llp reported 220,840 shares. Lynch In owns 148,439 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 2.49% or 28.03M shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,507 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. 2.20 million are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bowen Hanes stated it has 2.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Liberty Mngmt reported 0.48% stake. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Inc has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,863 shares. Massachusetts-based Opus Inv Management Inc has invested 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dodge Cox invested in 1.38% or 31.19M shares. Goldman Sachs owns 31.04M shares. Duncker Streett Company has 55,974 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 90.60M shares. Stellar Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,422 shares. Bp Plc holds 1.57% or 750,000 shares in its portfolio.