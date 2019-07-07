Lord Abbett & Company Cut Its Ameren Com (AEE) Position; Vapotherm (VAPO) SI Increased By 3.77%

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Ameren Corp Com (AEE) stake by 47.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company sold 174,750 shares as Ameren Corp Com (AEE)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 196,250 shares with $14.43M value, down from 371,000 last quarter. Ameren Corp Com now has $18.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 760,929 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) had an increase of 3.77% in short interest. VAPO’s SI was 214,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.77% from 207,100 shares previously. With 26,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)’s short sellers to cover VAPO’s short positions. The SI to Vapotherm Inc’s float is 51.36%. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 35,498 shares traded. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 11. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.27% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 46,109 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Whittier Tru invested in 1,709 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 158,933 shares stake. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bartlett Co Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Virtu Financial Llc invested in 0.06% or 14,403 shares. D E Shaw & reported 5,231 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com holds 47,868 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 19,223 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 16.84M shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.38% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Strs Ohio accumulated 75,732 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 534,125 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.85M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company increased Nice Ltd Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 4,212 shares to 62,527 valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mirati Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MRTX) stake by 364,005 shares and now owns 630,384 shares. Appian Corp Cl A was raised too.

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company has market cap of $364.27 million. The firm offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces.

More notable recent Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad To Advance Leukemia Drug To Clinical Trial, Positive Data For Teva’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vapotherm prices initial public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vapotherm – Air For Patients, For Shareholders As Well? – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vapotherm on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vapothem: Revenue Growth Of 18.16% Y/Y, But Upside Is Limited – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.