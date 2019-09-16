Lord Abbett & Company Decreased Its Position in Irobot Com (IRBT) as Stock Price Declined; Shayne & Co Boosted Sysco (SYY) Stake by $1.04 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Irobot Corp Com (IRBT) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 480,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 290,066 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.58 million, down from 770,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Irobot Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 406,010 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 927,067 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.32M for 27.31 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 96,625 shares to 801,565 shares, valued at $59.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc Com by 173,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

