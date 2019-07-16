Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stake by $52.12 Million as Share Value Declined; Rockshelter Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Holding

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 579,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.65 million, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 1.11 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.98. About 10.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Stamos has been a vocal advocate for investigating and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook and for increasing corporate responsibility in the tech world; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 10/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match is a buy because threat from Facebook is not ‘material’: UBS; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE PANEL ASKS FACEBOOK FOR BRIEFING ON USER DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested in 0.01% or 7,806 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,931 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 18,098 shares. Allen Investment Management Limited Com reported 739,942 shares. Harris LP stated it has 2.89 million shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 246,800 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,118 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt reported 11,232 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Triangle Secs Wealth has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 458,065 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glenmede Trust Na reported 932,668 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Inc has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,411 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark reported 3,302 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 4,678 shares. Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 0.4% or 469,672 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Company owns 32,980 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 29,733 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 0.83% or 69,996 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,689 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 0.58% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,063 shares. Qci Asset Ny reported 1.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jnba Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 237 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 3,487 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited accumulated 330 shares. Moreover, Sabal Co has 1.72% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc Spons Adr 2 Ord (NYSE:RBS) by 1.83 million shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 46,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (NASDAQ:GWPH).