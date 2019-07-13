Lord Abbett & Company Has Boosted Advance Auto Parts Com (AAP) Stake; Primecap Management Company Trimmed Hubspot (HUBS) Position By $1.56 Million

Lord Abbett & Company increased Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (AAP) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company acquired 4,384 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (AAP)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 442,895 shares with $75.53M value, up from 438,511 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc Com now has $11.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.58. About 640,566 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company decreased Hubspot Inc (HUBS) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 9,400 shares as Hubspot Inc (HUBS)’s stock rose 5.61%. The Primecap Management Company holds 469,850 shares with $78.09 million value, down from 479,250 last quarter. Hubspot Inc now has $7.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 375,507 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. Gill Ronald S sold $689,880 worth of stock or 4,133 shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider Madeley Hunter sold $161,343. Kelleher John P. had sold 389 shares worth $62,450 on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HubSpot Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HubSpot and WP Engine Partner to Provide Powerful Free Marketing Tools to WordPress Users – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alibaba Group and Yiwu City Government to Establish eWTP Hub – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HubSpot had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, January 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 319,851 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 5,558 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Brinker Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Natixis stated it has 2,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.04% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Blair William & Il owns 1,250 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 53,019 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Jennison Associates Limited accumulated 0.14% or 829,155 shares. Interest Investors accumulated 1.33 million shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Franklin Res has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company increased Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 25.65M shares to 30.61M valued at $981.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 4,450 shares and now owns 317,128 shares. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was raised too.

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc Note 2.25012/1 (Prn) stake by 17.13M shares to 2.72M valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc Com stake by 35,028 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Dowdupont Inc Com was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.