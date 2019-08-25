Lord Abbett & Company Stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (GPK) Lowered as Stock Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Epr Pptys (EPR) Stake by $617,500 as Stock Value Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 8,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 15,225 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 23,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 462,490 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (GPK) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 136,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.04M, down from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 3.29M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.62 million were accumulated by Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership. Captrust Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 8,461 shares. Guyasuta Advsr Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 75,735 shares. 12Th Street Asset Limited Company reported 1.74 million shares or 5.81% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 13.31 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Lc has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 798,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Personal Services stated it has 2,954 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 28,075 shares. Schroder Inv Management holds 0.13% or 6.53M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com has invested 0.81% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co stated it has 817,538 shares. 155,769 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.86 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Equifax names Graphic Packaging executive as new CHRO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cox, Georgia-Pacific, American Cancer Society CEOs among new Carter Center advisors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc Com (NYSE:THG) by 54,808 shares to 625,734 shares, valued at $71.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Lc has invested 0.05% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Texas Yale Cap Corp has 42,740 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Omers Administration accumulated 0% or 5,400 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated holds 752,733 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.29% or 53,272 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 19,934 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 406 shares. Fund Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 18,773 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 62,164 shares. Asset reported 3,631 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.09% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 240 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties +1.4% after Q1 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Prices $500.0 Million of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2029 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.