Lord Abbett & Company Has Lifted Its Dover Com (DOV) Holding by $40.60 Million; Martin Investment Management Increases Position in Toyota Motor (TM)

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 218.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 436,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.73 million, up from 200,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 608,846 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.95. About 87,986 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Toyota Industries’ Usd Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Toyota Motor Credit $Benchmark; 3Y, 3Y FRN, 7Y; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel delays vote to approve auto safety chief; 14/05/2018 – Outsell and DSplus’s Toyota CH-R Launch Campaign Honored With Coveted Industry Awards; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales plunge 21 pct y/y – industry body; 04/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Exclusive: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants (for subscribers); 09/05/2018 – Customs Today: Customs I&I impounds NDP goods, Toyota Corolla during crackdown; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR 7203.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 2.40 TRLN YEN (+20.3 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.30 TRLN YEN (-4.2 %); 12/03/2018 – Dallas Morning: Toyota Music Factory in Irving to double restaurant count this month; 26/03/2018 – 2019 Yaris Sedan Offers ldeal Blend of Value and Fun

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc Com (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.08 million shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $64.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:STWD) by 142,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (NYSE:HP).

