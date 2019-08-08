Lord Abbett & Company Boosted Entercom Communications Cl A (ETM) Position; Lmr Partners Llp Lowered Hcp (HCP) Stake by $580,351; Valuation Rose

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 18,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 22,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 40,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 782,224 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp Cl A (ETM) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 78,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 594,039 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 515,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.62M market cap company. The stock increased 6.10% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 1.66 million shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP, Inc. (HCP) CEO Tom Herzog on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triple-net, healthcare REITs gain amid market decline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0.41% or 1.01 million shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 11,393 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.11% or 687,960 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Andra Ap reported 0.18% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 1.73M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 656,749 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com has 10,030 shares. Markston Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bokf Na owns 9,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Company owns 34,362 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 0.74% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 211,150 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 14,326 shares to 25,114 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp Com (NYSE:FLS) by 520,515 shares to 798,079 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp Com New (NYSE:DRE) by 150,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc Com.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Exxon Mobil, CVS Health, Teva Pharma – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Enters into Definitive Exchange Agreement to Acquire NASH FM 94.7 in New York and Two Stations in Springfield, MA – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: Don’t Overlook This 5% Yield Concern – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nielsen, Entercom in multi-year measurement deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.