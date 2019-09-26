Lord Abbett & Company Raised Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Position; Last Week Dana (DAN) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 49.44% above currents $14.22 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, September 12. See Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Lord Abbett & Company increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) stake by 144.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company acquired 111,044 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 188,014 shares with $32.51M value, up from 76,970 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New now has $16.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 370,237 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement

Lord Abbett & Company decreased Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 27,000 shares to 466,100 valued at $90.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Com (NYSE:RS) stake by 168,357 shares and now owns 624,687 shares. Valvoline Inc Com was reduced too.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “LabCorp to expand footprint in RTP to more than 300,000 square feet – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sysmex America and LabCorp Extend Hematology Automation Agreement with Sysmex XN-Series Technology – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings: LabCorp to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 24, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Com has 12,017 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com accumulated 0.05% or 15,220 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 49,945 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 445,943 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 0.24% or 550,891 shares. 1,465 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,298 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,812 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 1,903 shares stake. Northern owns 1.26 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.06% stake. Natl Pension Ser owns 0.07% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 123,313 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tru Of Vermont reported 2,279 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 14.48% above currents $167.28 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of LH in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc invested in 2,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Associates Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 676,610 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 81,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 111,154 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Weiss Multi stated it has 205,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd holds 47,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 231,953 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 794 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd owns 102,592 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj reported 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dana -3% after revenue warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 655,722 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 09/03/2018 – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC MRON.L – NOTES TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT BY GKN IN RELATION TO PROPOSED SALE OF ITS DRIVELINE BUSINESS TO DANA INCORPORATED; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.75 TO $3.05; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB PCELL.ST – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC., SECURING SUPPLY OF BIPOLAR PLATES OF HIGH QUALITY; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING