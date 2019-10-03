Lord Abbett & Company Stake in Dominion Energy Com (D) Has Trimmed by $18.30 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Decreased Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) as Shares Declined

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 237,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 584,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17 million, down from 821,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 2.80 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 1.99M shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.